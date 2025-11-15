Novak Djokovic for Greece: Why Star Tennis Player Left Serbia

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has settled in Athens, Greece, following his family’s relocation earlier this summer. His children, Stefan and Tara, are reportedly enrolled at St. Lawrence College, a British school in the city that features its own outdoor tennis court.

But why is the gold medalist outside of his home country, when he was praised as a national hero for his Olympic win last year and even promised a museum to be erected in his legacy, similar to the Rafael Nadal museum?

It all started when Djokovic posted on X in December last year, showing his support for a student-led protest against President Aleksandar Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party, which was triggered by the concrete canopy that collapsed and killed 16 people:

“As someone who deeply believes in the strength of young people and their desire for a better future, I believe it is important that their voice be heard.”

His message was plain and simple - not something to be cancelled for - but months later, he doubled down by sporting a hoodie with the phrase "students are champions" written on it while attending a basketball derby on 31 January.

By March, Djokovic's stance was loud and clear, as evidenced by a photo he shared on Instagram of the protests, captioned "History, amazing!"

The famed hero turned into a villain in the eyes of nationalists. Even though Vucic himself claimed he would never utter a word against the star player, government-led newspapers and publications began to assassinate his character. The right-wing tabloid Informer even called him a "disgrace," “a false patriot who had presented himself as a symbol of Serbia for years only to now flee to Greece.”

Although the exact date of his relocation is not confirmed, the move became evident when the Belgrade Open - a tournament his brother Djordje owns - announced that it would be held in Athens this year.

When asked about why he chose Greece, Djokovic said, "There are a lot of historical, religious, cultural, social ties between Greece and Serbia that are a big part of the reason why I’m here."

He added, “It is also because of the weather, the food is incredible, you are on one of the nicest coastlines in Europe, in the world. I just love the lifestyle, you know, and I really feel that the Greek and Serbian people are like brothers, so this is the biggest reason.”

No mention of a spat between the player and the Serbian government. It may have been a sheer coincidence that the two events aligned.

But his relocation raises questions about his post-tennis life, especially when 2026 is expected to be his final year in the game. Will he stay in Athens indefinitely? Will he return to Serbia once the buzz dies down and he proves to be on the right side of history? Only time will tell.





The article has been authorised by Tejasree Kallkrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle