Nothing But Love: Gill Responds With Insta Story to Rumors of Rift With Pandya

Sports
DC Web Desk
31 May 2025 7:06 PM IST

Shubman's story put an end to the rumors once and for all

Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill during the toss of IPL Eliminator match (Photo: X)

Don't believe everything you see on the internet, said Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill, dismissing rumors of rift between him and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Gill put out a story on his handle that reads, "Nothing but love (Don't believe everything you see on the internet) @hardikpandya93"
Rumors started spreading like wildfire after Gill missed Pandya's handshake right after toss ahead of Friday's Eliminator that ended in Mumbai's favor.
Adding to that was Hardik's animated celebration after India's newest Test captain's dismissal.
However, Shubman's story put an end to the rumors once and for all.

Earlier on Friday, Mumbai Indians earned an IPL Qualifier 2 berth with a hard-fought 20-run win over Gujarat Titans.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on June 1.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma's 81 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of MI's competitive 228 for five, with good support from Bairstow (47) and Suryakumar Yadav (33).

For GT, Prasidh Krishna and R Sai Kishore took two wickets each.

The Titans mounted a good chase manned by in-form B Sai Sudharsan (80, 49b, 10x4, 1x6) and Washington Sundar (48, 24b).

But they could only muster 208 for six in full quota of 20 overs.

