Nothing But Love: Gill Responds With Insta Story to Rumors of Rift With Pandya
Shubman's story put an end to the rumors once and for all
Don't believe everything you see on the internet, said Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill, dismissing rumors of rift between him and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.
Earlier on Friday, Mumbai Indians earned an IPL Qualifier 2 berth with a hard-fought 20-run win over Gujarat Titans.
The Hardik Pandya-led side will face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on June 1.
Former skipper Rohit Sharma's 81 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of MI's competitive 228 for five, with good support from Bairstow (47) and Suryakumar Yadav (33).
For GT, Prasidh Krishna and R Sai Kishore took two wickets each.
The Titans mounted a good chase manned by in-form B Sai Sudharsan (80, 49b, 10x4, 1x6) and Washington Sundar (48, 24b).
But they could only muster 208 for six in full quota of 20 overs.