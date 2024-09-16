Not Rohit or Kohli: Ashwin picks this star as the MVP of team India

Team India's senior player Ravichandran Ashwin has picked star pacer Jasprit Bumrah over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the Most Valuable player (MVP) of the team.

Talking to 'Vimal Kumar' on YouTube, the veteran spinner said "India has always been a country that is dominated by batsmen. It is never going to change. But I'm very happy that we are celebrating Jasprit Bumrah. He is a once in a generation bowler. We should celebrate him more."

"We Chennai people celebrate bowlers, he was the chief guest to a program 4/5 days ago, we gave him a Rajini-kind of treatment. Wherever he goes he should be treated like a champion. I don't want to name it but Bumrah is the most valuable Indian cricketer right now," he added.

The 37-year-old also opened up on his retirement and said as we grow older we have to put in extra effort to continue playing. Once I don't have it in me to learn new things or to put in the extra effort, I'll call it quits, he said.

The Off-breaker responding to a question on his intense looks during the game, said "It is an intense game. Bowlers always get hit by the batsmen and when we are getting hit, how can we stop in the middle and start to smile or bowl with a smile, it is necessary to stay a little intense on the field."

"Bumrah has a good sense of humor, he enjoys his life. A Lot of people have told me you are very serious, we never knew you'd make fun. When I asked them, why did you think so? they tell me you are very serious while you are bowling! When someone is hitting you for a six or four (Laughs), we should get the business done. See how I'll be after bowling, Even Jasprit is like that. We are normal human beings, we just take our bowling a little seriously," he said.