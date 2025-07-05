Not Cancelled: India's White-ball Tour of Bangladesh Deferred to 2026, BCCI Confirms

Putting to rest all the reports of cancellation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had on Saturday clarified that the white-ball series between India and Bangladesh has been deferred from August 2025 to September 2026.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty 20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India from August 2025 to September 2026," the BCCI stated in a blog post.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams," the statement read.



"The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course," it concluded.