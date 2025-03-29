No timeline for Bumrah's return: MI head coach Jayawardene

Ahmedabad: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said star bowler Jasprit Bumrah is still recuperating from his back injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.



"Everyone is available except for Bumrah. Like I said in my last interview as well, it's on a daily basis that he's going through his programme."

He was talking to the media ahead of Mumbai's clash with Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.

"So far, everything seems okay. But there were no timelines given by NCA, so we'll wait on that," he added.

Jayawardene did not read too much into the trend of high-scoring matches in the IPL, placing the faith on an experienced MI bowling unit and his team's ability to adapt to different venues.

"We've got a very experienced bowling attack and they don't think like that. I think we have to segregate the venues. I think we've got enough experience to understand how it works. Like I said, each venue, each opposition throws us different challenges and that's something that we will focus on.

"So as long as we understand that, then that is how we plan and structure things. And once we get to that venue, once we see that opposition, that's when our plans come into play," he explained.

Jayawardene said Arjun Tendulkar is recovering from a brief illness and he will be considered for selection if the need arises.