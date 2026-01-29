No Stay on Trial Court Proceedings in Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday clarified there was no stay on proceedings in the trial court in the sexual harassment case by several women wrestlers against former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the statement while listing the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief's plea to quash the FIR and charges framed against him for hearing on April 21.

The judge deferred hearing on the petition after the counsel for the petitioner sought an adjournment and called for the trial court record on the next date of hearing.

As Singh's lawyer sought an accommodation on the ground that the main counsel was not available, the court questioned why the matter was yet to be argued by the petitioner.

"Why are you not arguing this? Since you have filed it, this matter has not been argued even once," Justice Sharma told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

Singh's lawyer assured the matter would be argued on the next date.

"There is no stay... It is clarified there is no stay of proceedings before the trial court," the judge said.

Singh had approached the high court in 2024, contending that he was falsely implicated in this case and no offence as alleged by the prosecution was committed by him.

In his plea, he contended that the investigation was done in a biased manner as only the version of the victims, who were interested in taking revenge against him, was considered and the charge sheet was filed before the trial court without taking care of the falsehood of allegation.

On May 21, 2024, the trial court framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women.

It had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against Singh after the intervention of the Supreme Court in May 2023.