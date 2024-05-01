No spot for team India in T20 World Cup semis, predicts this player

Hyderabad: Erupting a huge controversy, former English player Michael Vaughan has predicted that team India will not find a spot in the semi finals of the upcoming T20 World Cup.





The former England captain received huge backlash from the Indian fans after his prediction. Many fans have sarcastically reacted to the prediction made by the English commentator.



My 4 Semi finalists for the T20 WC … England,Austrlalia,South Africa and the West Indies .. #T20WC2024 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 1, 2024

On the other hand, the BCCI had released the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup that is scheduled from June 2 which will be jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies.



The team selection had mixed response from fans and experts alike, as many of them felt the team missed out some key names.