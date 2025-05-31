No Reserve Day: What Happens If PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Gets Washed Out?

On June 1, Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings would give their best to enter the finals of Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time and aim at lifting the trophy. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya would look to lead Mumbai Indians into the finals for the sixth time, seeking redemption after facing boos from fans following the sudden captaincy change last season.

Topping the table at the end of the league-stage, Punjab took a failed shot at reaching finals after their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. While Mumbai Indians held their nerve to reach a step closer to clinch the trophy after their 20-run triumph over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator.

Ahmadabad will host the important match on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

As monsoons arrived in India fairly early, there is a 24 percent chance of rain on match day in Ahmadabad. As no official statement on a reserve day for Qualifier 2, it is interesting know what happens if the game gets washed out.

What happens:

The chances of rain completely washing out the game are very less. However, Punjab Kings are placed at a favorable position is rain spoils the sport.

Even if rain eats away some time the IPL playoffs has provisions for extra time, for upto to 120 minutes, which applies to Qualifier 2.

In a worst-case scenario, where rain forces a complete wash out, Punjab Kings who finished as the table-toppers would advance into the finals to face RCB.