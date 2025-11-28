No Regrets About Moving to Ferrari, Says Lewis Hamilton

Doha: Lewis Hamilton said he had no regrets about moving to Ferrari and rowed back on comments suggesting he was not looking forward to next season.

The seven-times Formula One world champion started last on the grid in Las Vegas on Sunday and finished 10th, which became eighth after both McLarens were disqualified.

He said then that it was his worst ever season and he was not looking forward to 2026, when the sport enters a new engine and rules era.

In Qatar on Thursday the Briton acknowledged there had been some positives, such as the passion within the team.

"I think probably I'd be surprised if other drivers are excited about next year at the end of a season, because usually you don't have a lot of energy," he explained.

"You're looking forward to time with family and stuff. That's really it.

"But I mean , look, that was just in the heat of frustration. Often there's a lot of frustration at the end of the races, particularly when they haven't gone well. So I'm excited to see what the team build next year and to continue to build on with them."

Asked if his outlook would change if the car performed better at the last two races, Hamilton said no.

Ferrari have not won a race this season, the only top four team to fail to do so, and Hamilton has not even made it onto the podium since he joined from Mercedes in January.

Hamilton said he would still have put pen to paper even if he had known how the situation would turn out.

"I would, absolutely," he said. "I don't regret the decision I made joining the team. I know it takes time to build and grow within an organisation and I expected that.

"We have a lot of work to do, for sure, over the winter," he added. "There are lots of improvements we need to make collectively but I think no-one's under any illusion in the team that we all have to play our part. And I believe that we can."