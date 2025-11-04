No Neymar For Brazil's Last Friendlies of The Year in Europe

Rio De Janeiro: Neymar played for Santos at the weekend following another injury and the striker still missed out on Brazil’s squad on Monday for its last two friendlies of the year.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti had few surprises for the matches against Senegal and Tunisia this month.

Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque, who failed to impress at Barcelona this year, made the squad.

Brazil will play Senegal in London on Nov. 15 and three days later Tunisia in Lille, France.

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Hugo Souza (Corinthians)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Danilo (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Militão (Real Madrid), Fabrício Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Luciano Juba (Bahia), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Henrique (Vasco da Gama), Wesley (Roma)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)

Forwards: Estevão (Chelsea), João Pedro (Chelsea), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vini Jr. (Real Madrid), Vitor Roque (Palmeiras)