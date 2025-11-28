No Cummins as Australia Name Unchanged Squad For Second Ashes Test

Brisbane: Skipper Pat Cummins was missing Friday from Australia's squad for the second day-night Ashes Test against England in Brisbane as he battles back from injury, but under-pressure opener Usman Khawaja retained his place.

Fellow pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was also absent, as expected, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Cummins has not played since picking up a lower back injury against the West Indies four months ago.

He missed the rapid-fire opening Test in Perth that Australia won by eight wickets inside two days, but has been at full pace in the nets in recent weeks as he returns to fitness.

Despite not being named in an unchanged 14-man squad Cummins will travel to Brisbane to continue his preparations, Cricket Australia said.

The second Test starts on December 4.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.