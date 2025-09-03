No Ball, No Chill : Rana and Rathi's Rivalry Roars

Nitish Rana, a seasoned figure in Delhi’s cricketing circles, is known for his flair and firepower. Digvesh Rathi, though newer to the spotlight, has quickly built a reputation for stirring the pot—rattling opponents and occasionally ruffling the feathers of match officials.

So when Rana’s West Delhi Lions clashed with Rathi’s South Delhi Superstarz recently, it wasn’t just a contest of bat and ball—it was a battle of personalities.

Early in the match, Rathi ran in to bowl but held back the delivery at the last moment. Rana, unfazed, playfully pretended to sweep the phantom ball. Rathi smirked and walked back. On the next attempt, Rana stepped away before Rathi could bowl. A few words were exchanged, but the commentators seemed to relish the simmering tension.

Then came the moment of impact. Rathi finally bowled, and Rana responded with a stunning reverse sweep that sailed over deep point for six. Rana strolled down the pitch, kissed his bat, and celebrated with gusto. But the mood shifted quickly. Something was said—by whom, we don’t know—and Rana suddenly marched toward Rathi, visibly agitated. Umpire Gayathri Venugopalan and nearby fielders stepped in to defuse the situation. Rathi was already heading off, though not silently, and Rana looked like he had more to say. Eventually, tempers cooled.

In the aftermath, Nitish Rana’s father, Darasingh, spoke exclusively about the incident: “I have seen this news viralled on social media. I have always explained to my son to stay disciplined. You both players will be playing in the IPL, either in the same team or different—but never fight with anyone.”

Nitish, reflecting on the clash, told his father: “Papa, this happened at the spur of the moment and it is common to have happened on the field. But once the match is over, we forget the enemies and remain friends.”