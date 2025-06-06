NMDC Hyderabad Marathon: Where to Register

Hyderabad: The Registrations for the 14th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank, will close on Sunday, June 8, 2025. We have crossed 22,000 registrations across all the categories, stated Hyderabad Runners Society in a Press Note issued in the city today.

In line with best practices and established guidelines, registrations will close 10 weeks before race day to allow participants ample time to train and prepare effectively for the event.

Organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025 is supported by NMDC as the Title Sponsor, IDFC FIRST Bank as the Associate Sponsor, ASICS as the Sports Goods Partner, and Apollo Hospitals as the Medical Partner.

This event marks the vibrant beginning of the marathon season in India and celebrates the spirit of healthy living, endurance, and community participation.





Key Event Dates:

Race Dates – 23rd & 24th August 2025

Last Date to Register: June 8, 2025

Registrations via Charity close on: June 22, 2025

Race categories – 5K,10K, Half-Marathon & Marathon