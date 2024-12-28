Watch: Nitish Reddy's dad gets emotional after son's maiden hundred

India young sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed his maiden international century on Saturday during the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In a courageous counter-attack, the 21-year-old paired with Washington Sundar to put up a record 127-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Sundar, who backed Reddy with departed soon after scoring a fifty, however, determined Nitish remained unbeaten at 105 at stumps on Day 3 taking India to 358/9.

Nitish, who missed out on a fifty in earlier matches, where he scored fearless forties, had enthralled audience with his 'pushpa' celebration after reaching his first Test half century. However, it was not the case after he scored a ton.

Just after the ton, cameras quickly turned onto his dad, Mutyalu Reddy.

Cheering from the crowds, his dad, in tears and folded hands looked relieved and happy for his son. Talking about the special innings, he said, "This day will be a special for our family, We will not forget this day in our lives. Can't describe how it feels watching him (Nitish) score his maiden international century."