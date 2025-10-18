Nitin Kumar Stars With Super 10 As Jaipur Pink Panthers Defeat Bengal Warriorz To Keep Top-8 Hopes Alive

New Delhi: Riding on a brilliant performance from Nitin Kumar, who scored a Super 10, the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated the Bengal Warriorz by 30–38 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers made a strong start to the match as Nitin Kumar produced a brilliant Super Raid and added a bonus point, giving his team an early three-point lead. However, the Bengal Warriorz quickly responded with an impressive two-point raid from Devank, reducing the gap to 2-3.

The Panthers continued to build momentum with another multi-point raid, adding a couple more points to their total. They maintained a narrow lead before Shivansh Thakur’s excellent tackle sent Nitin Kumar off the mat, helping the Warriorz close the gap to 4-5.

Ali Samadi then stepped up for the Panthers, scoring through a successful raid and earning a bonus point to extend the lead further to 5-8. The Jaipur Pink Panthers kept their dominance going, displaying strong teamwork and consistency. By the time the Strategic Time Out was taken in the first half, they were comfortably ahead with a 7-12 lead.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers began the second half strongly, as Deepanshu Khatri pulled off a brilliant tackle to earn another point for his team. However, the Bengal Warriorz fought back immediately with a Super Tackle, earning two points and reducing the gap to 10-13.

Both teams continued to exchange points over the next few minutes, showing great intensity on the mat. Despite the Warriorz’s efforts to close the gap, the Panthers stayed in control and maintained their lead. At the end of the first half, the score read 15-17 in favour of the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The second half began much the same, with Nitin Rawal pulling off a brilliant tackle to add another point for the Panthers. Both teams then traded points over the next few minutes, keeping the contest intense.

The Panthers then struck a big blow by inflicting an All Out, stretching their lead to 19-27. Nitin Kumar completed his Super 10 during this dominant phase, continuing his strong performance.

By the time the Strategic Time Out was taken in the second half, the Jaipur Pink Panthers held an eight-point lead and looked firmly in control.

When play resumed, both teams continued to exchange points, but the Jaipur Pink Panthers stayed firmly in control of the match. Nitin Kumar then produced a brilliant Super Raid, extending the Panthers’ lead to 11 points and putting them in a commanding position.

The Bengal Warriorz struggled to make a comeback as the Jaipur Pink Panthers continued to dominate on both ends of the mat. The Panthers kept adding points through strong raids and solid defence, leaving the Warriorz with no chance to recover and eventually handing them a defeat.