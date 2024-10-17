 Top
New Zealand extend lead to 36 runs at tea on day 2 of 1st Test against India

PTI
17 Oct 2024 9:54 AM GMT
New Zealand extend lead to 36 runs at tea on day 2 of 1st Test against India
New Zealand's Devon Conway, left, and captain Tom Latham run between the wickets to score during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Bengaluru: Kuldeep Yadav provided the much-needed breakthrough as New Zealand reached 82/1 at tea on day two of the opening Test to extend their first-innings lead against India to 36 runs here on Thursday.New Zealand captain Tom Latham was trapped leg-before by Kuldeep for 15, but Devon Conway's unbeaten 61 powered the Kiwis' charge.

Will Young was at the other end on 5 not out.
India were shot out for an embarrassing 46 all-out in the first essay of this rain-truncated match, now their lowest ever total in Test cricket at home.
Brief scores: India 46 trail New Zealand 82/1 in 20 overs (Tom Latham 15, Devon Conway 61 batting; Kuldeep Yadav 1/15) by 36 runs.
( Source : PTI )
Kuldeep Yadav India news New Zealand test match Bengaluru test 
India 
