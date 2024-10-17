New Zealand extend lead to 36 runs at tea on day 2 of 1st Test against India

Bengaluru: Kuldeep Yadav provided the much-needed breakthrough as New Zealand reached 82/1 at tea on day two of the opening Test to extend their first-innings lead against India to 36 runs here on Thursday.New Zealand captain Tom Latham was trapped leg-before by Kuldeep for 15, but Devon Conway's unbeaten 61 powered the Kiwis' charge.



Will Young was at the other end on 5 not out.

India were shot out for an embarrassing 46 all-out in the first essay of this rain-truncated match, now their lowest ever total in Test cricket at home.

Brief scores: India 46 trail New Zealand 82/1 in 20 overs (Tom Latham 15, Devon Conway 61 batting; Kuldeep Yadav 1/15) by 36 runs.