Netherlands Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026, Poland in Play-offs

Amsterdam: The Netherlands sealed their 2026 World Cup berth on Monday with a dominant 4-0 victory against Lithuania in Amsterdam.

The Oranje -- three-time finalists in 1974, 1978, and 2010 -- will participate in their 12th World Cup after finishing top of Group G ahead of Poland, who won 3-2 in Malta, and will have to go through the play-offs next March to reach the tournament in North America.

With a very advantageous goal difference of +13 compared to Poland at the start of the match, the Dutch could even have afforded a defeat.

But Ronald Koeman's men entertained the 50,000 spectators at the Johan Cruyff Arena with their high tempo play, too fast for the Lithuanians who were constantly pinned back in their own half.

Despite a compact opposing defense, Koeman's men found the breakthrough after 15 minutes through Tijani Reijnders, perfectly set up by Frenkie De Jong.

The score was 1-0 at halftime despite the overwhelming home dominance thanks to a remarkable performance from Lithuanian goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas.

Shortly before the hour, however, Gertmonas was powerless to prevent Cody Gakpo from making it 2-0 from a penalty for handball.

Two minutes later when Xavi Simons fired home from close range to make it 3-0.

Doneyll Malen sealed the victory another two minutes later and Koeman brought on five substitutes.

Luciano Valente made his Oranje debut for the final ten minutes with a huge cheer going up from the Amsterdam crowd as the 22-year-old Feyenoord attacking midfielder took to the field.