Netherlands Beat Nepal In Third Super Over, First Time In History Of T20 Cricket

Glasgow: The Netherlands beat Nepal after an incredible three super overs during a T20 International tri-series match here, the first time in the history of T20 or List A cricket.



Michael Levitt struck a six in the third Super Over to eventually give the Netherlands victory here on Monday night.

Having posted 152 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs, the Dutch looked set for victory with Nepal needing 16 from the final over in the run chase.

However, Nepal could only level the scores (152/8) with tailender Nandan Yadav hitting two boundaries, including one from the last ball.

Kushal Bhurtel smashed 18 to take Nepal to 19 in the first Super Over but opener Max O'Dowd struck the fifth and sixth balls of the Dutch reply for a six and a four respectively to level the scores.

The Netherlands batted first in the second Super Over and posted 17. But again, it was not enough and the drama continued as Dipendra Singh Airee hit Kyle Klein's last ball over the ropes to take the match to an unprecedented third one-over shootout.

Dutch off-spinning all-rounder Zach Lion-Cachet then finished Nepal's over early with two wickets in four balls, without conceding a run.

Just a single was required for the Dutch to win the match in the third Super Over but Levitt finished a remarkable contest in style as he thumped the first ball of Sandeep Lamichhane's over for six.

Hosts Scotland is the third team in T20 tri-series.