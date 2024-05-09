Top
19 Indian Athletes to Compete in Paris Olympics

DC Correspondent
9 May 2024 7:18 AM GMT
19 Indian Athletes to Compete in Paris Olympics
Nassau: Indian women's 4x400m relay team members Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics, at the World Athletics Relays, in Nassau, Bahamas, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Indian men's and women's 4*400 relay teams qualified for the Paris Olympics on Monday after winning their respective global athletics relays in the Bahamas' second round of heats.

The women’s team members of Rupal Chaudhary, Jyothica Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, and M R Poovamma clocked 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds to finish second behind Jamaica (3:28.54) in heat number one to book a Paris Games ticket.

The Men’s team members of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, and Arokia Rajiv finished with a collective timing of 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds to finish second in their heat, behind USA (2:59.95).

With this, India has 19 track and field competitors headed to Paris, including Neeraj Chopra, the reigning javelin throw champion.

On August 1, the Games' athletics competitions will get underway.


