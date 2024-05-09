19 Indian Athletes to Compete in Paris Olympics

The women’s team members of Rupal Chaudhary, Jyothica Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, and M R Poovamma clocked 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds to finish second behind Jamaica (3:28.54) in heat number one to book a Paris Games ticket.

The Men’s team members of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, and Arokia Rajiv finished with a collective timing of 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds to finish second in their heat, behind USA (2:59.95).

With this, India has 19 track and field competitors headed to Paris, including Neeraj Chopra, the reigning javelin throw champion.

On August 1, the Games' athletics competitions will get underway.