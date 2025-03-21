Nations League: Goretzka nets on Germany return to down Italy

Milan: Leon Goretzka marked his return to international football on Thursday with the winning goal in Germany's 2-1 victory over Italy, which handed his country the advantage in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka glanced home the decisive goal from Joshua Kimmich's corner in the 76th minute as Germany came from behind to win the first leg of the tie in Milan.



Goretzka had last played for Germany in 2023 but was recalled to his national team by Julian Nagelsmann for the two matches with Italy, and it proved to be a wise decision.

The 30-year-old won Germany a tight match at the San Siro which had been delicately poised thanks to Sandro Tonali's early opener for the hosts and substitute Tim Kleindienst's 49th-minute header from another brilliantly delivered Kimmich cross.

Goretzka's winner was his first goal for Germany since scoring the late equaliser in a Euro 2020 group fixture against Hungary.

Italy can consider themselves unfortunate to lose as Oliver Baumann pulled off some impressive saves in each half to deny Moise Kean and Giacomo Raspadori.

Sunday's second leg will be played in Dortmund, a city which holds fond memories for Italians as the site of one of the Azzurri's most famous wins over Germany, in the semi-finals of their victorious 2006 World Cup campaign.

More recently the Westfalenstadion was where Italy conceded the fastest ever goal in European Championship history, after just 23 seconds in their opening group stage win over Albania.

Whichever country wins the two-legged tie between Italy and Germany will also earn the right to host the finals stage of the Nations League in June.