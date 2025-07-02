National Doctors' & CA Day: How Dravid and Laxman Almost Wore Different Hats?

July 1st dawned quietly, but not without significance. Across India, hospitals lit candles for the unsung healers of our nation—it's National Doctors' Day. Simultaneously, spreadsheets and balance sheets paid silent homage to the wizards of finance—Chartered Accountants. And somewhere between these two worlds, a cricket ball spun through time, stitching their stories into the soul of Indian sport.



Chapter 1: The Doctor Who Could've Bowled You Over… Literally



Before VVS Laxman painted Eden Gardens with poetic wristwork, he was stitching together a future in medicine. Born into a family of doctors, young Laxman had scalpel dreams. But somewhere between anatomy charts and clinical rounds, his cover drives began to speak louder than stethoscopes. Choosing a bat over a badge, he traded blood pressure for batting pressure—and Indian cricket was richer for it.

Then there’s Aavishkar Salvi, who after hanging up his boots, didn’t just fade into commentary or coaching. Instead, he turned his eyes to the stars. Literally. With a PhD in Astrophysics, Salvi reminds us that the mind and the muscle can both shine in their own constellations.



Chapter 2: The Men Who Could Audit a Yorker



Rahul Dravid, before becoming "The Wall," stood at the crossroads of commerce and cricket. He studied business and even gave Chartered Accountancy a curious glance. His now-famous quip—"One look at a CA book and I knew I had to stick to cricket!”—has inspired many an accountant to laugh through their audit season.

Venkatesh Iyer, however, walked further down the CA path. A commerce graduate and CA Inter qualifier, he danced with debit and credit long before dazzling IPL fans with his sixes. When he switched lanes to pursue cricket full-time, he didn’t abandon his numbers; he simply started crunching different ones.

Epilogue: Of Balance Sheets and Boundary Lines

What unites these men isn't just cricket—it's the courage to pursue passion, pivot with purpose, and honor both intellect and instinct. On a day that salutes those who heal and those who audit, Indian cricket tips its cap to players who could've been Dr. Laxman or CA Iyer—but chose to wear jerseys instead of white coats or suits.

So here’s to the quiet roar of a heart monitor and the silent elegance of a perfect balance sheet. And to the bat that found a way to swing between both.