Goa Is Like a Second Home: Naga Chaitanya

Goa turned into a high-energy motorsport arena as Round 4 of the Indian Racing Festival lit up the city with thrilling street racing action. With strong crowds, rising local fandom and a vibrant race atmosphere, the Goa street circuit once again showcased the growing appeal of motorsport in India. The on-track highlight saw Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend guide Goa Aces JA Racing to a memorable relay-format victory with a combined time of 42:11.779.



Naga Chaitanya, Owner, Hyderabad Black Birds, said, “It’s wonderful to see this kind of support for a sport that is still growing in India. Organising a street race like this within a city requires tremendous effort and passion, and I must congratulate everyone involved for making it happen year after year. For me, sport is about opportunity; giving young boys and girls a platform to chase their dreams. Motorsport may be young in India, but with patience and continued support, it has the potential to grow into something truly significant. I wish all the young drivers the very best and, most importantly, a safe race weekend here in Goa.”

Team owners John Abraham (Goa Aces JA Racing), Kichcha Sudeep (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru), Naga Chaitanya (Hyderabad Black Birds) and Sourav Ganguly (Kolkata Royal Tigers) were present at the venue, adding star presence to a weekend that blended sport, entertainment and destination appeal.

Driver A Stint: Hyman Builds the Advantage

Raoul Hyman laid the foundation with a clinical opening stint, setting the fastest lap of 53.527s and steadily stretching his lead on the tight street circuit.

Executing a clean run through traffic, Hyman entered the mandatory swap window (19–22 minutes) in control and handed over the car with nearly a 20-second cushion, putting Goa Aces JA Racing firmly on top.





















Raoul Hyman said; “This was our first time racing in the driver-swap format together, so it was truly a team effort. I managed to bring the car in with the lead, but the safety car meant Fabienne had to handle the restart and the pressure. She did a fantastic job and answered every challenge. I’m really proud of her, and I’m glad we could bring the win home.”

Driver B Stint: Wohlwend Delivers Under Pressure

Fabienne Wohlwend’s stint quickly turned into a pressure test when a safety car erased the lead and bunched up the field.

The Liechtenstein driver responded with a strong restart, defended confidently and rebuilt her gap despite pressure from Ruhaan Alva. She maintained control to the chequered flag, becoming only the second female race winner in the championship’s history.





















Fabienne Wohlwend said: “There was a lot of pressure, especially after Raoul’s strong start and the gap he built. When the safety car came out, my focus was on staying calm and not cracking under pressure. I managed a strong restart, created a gap and from there it was about keeping things clean and bringing the car home safely.”

Key Results

1st: Goa Aces JA Racing (Raoul Hyman & Fabienne Wohlwend) – 42:11.779

2nd: Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru (Sachel Rotge & Ruhaan Alva) – 42:12.759

3rd: Speed Demons Delhi (Alister Yoong & Caitlin Wood) – 42:16.601

Pole-sitters Kolkata Royal Tigers (Tom Canning & Sohil Shah) retired early after a wheel issue.

The win marks Goa Aces JA Racing’s 10th victory in the Indian Racing Festival and reinforces how teamwork and composure are decisive on a street circuit where fortunes can change instantly.