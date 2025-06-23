My Main Goal This Season is World Championship in Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra

Ostrava: Unwilling to put himself under pressure of regular 90m throws, Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra says he has a good feeling about Tuesday's Golden Spike Athletics meet here as he builds up for his ultimate goal this year -- a top finish at the World Championship in Tokyo.

Chopra defeated Julian Weber to win the Paris Diamond League with a throw of 88.16m last week. The two-time Olympic medallist said with Czech great Jan Zelezny by his side as his coach and with his own determination, he is confident of good results.



The 27-year-old is riding high on his maiden 90m plus throw that he achieved in the season-opening Diamond League meet in Doha.

"I am really happy to work with such a great athlete and coach. I've already thrown 90m this year after little bit more improvement in technique. So let's see when it comes next time but I am ready. Recently we've done a good training in Nymburk (Czech Republic) so I'll do my best here in Ostrava," he said.

"Main goal for the season is obviously World Championships in Tokyo," added the Haryana-lad who won a gold at the previous edition of the biennial showpiece.

Chopra said a part of his excitement for the Tuesday's event comes from watching on TV, greats like Usain Bolt compete here in the past.

"When I was kid, I watched a lot of videos and photos of athletes as Usain Bolt competing here. I came last year but I didn't compete because of injury.

"Now I feel good, but I don't want to put any pressure on myself for 90m. But I'll try really hard."

The World Athletics Championships will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21 this year. Chopra, who won gold in 2020 Tokyo Olympics and silver in 2024 Paris, spoke highly about his coach Zelezny.

"When I competed at Diamond League in Doha, there were a lot of Indian people who wanted to take pictures with Jan. And they are sometimes...you know...very intense so I was bit worried about him. But he left to the hotel quickly," he said.

Besides the World Championships, Chopra is also excited about the Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw meet to be held in Bengaluru on July 5.

"This will be my first really serious competition in India with international athletes, on July 5. I still have to manage a lot of things before competition but it will be a good experience," he said.

"So now it would not be good if I would say no to people. And I'm happy that now in India people recognise other sports than cricket."

Talking about his gold-winning throw in Paris Diamond League, Chopra said he is happy with the effort despite not being able to touch the 90m mark.

Chopra's coach Zelezny was also quite satisfied with the progress of his ward.

"I am happy about the situation. It's important for javelin and throws in general as athletics, is not only about sprints. Neeraj opened the doors to other countries, it's great for our sport," he said.