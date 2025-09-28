Musical Tribute, Free Tickets in Zubeen's Honour at ICC Women's World Cup Opening Ceremony

Guwahati: The opening ceremony of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at the ACA Stadium here will feature a special musical tribute to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, along with distribution of 5,000 free tickets for the inaugural match on Tuesday.



Prominent artistes of the state, including Angarag Papon Mahanta and Joi Barua, besides the Shillong Chamber Choir, will present the musical tribute, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) officials said.

It will be a 40-minute special presentation during the inaugural ceremony, they said.

The ACA has also arranged for distribution of 5,000 free tickets for Garg's fans for the opening match, to be played here between India and Sri Lanka on September 30.

The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) will distribute the free tickets on behalf of the ACA here on Monday.

"To mark the spirit of unity through sport and culture, and to encourage enthusiastic public participation in global sporting events, the GSA will distribute 5,000 free tickets for Zubeen Garg fans for the inaugural match," an official said.

The tickets will be made available at the GSA office in Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, from 10 am onwards, he said.

Garg (52) had died by drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19, plunging the entire state into mourning for its beloved singer-composer.

He was also known for his love for sports, especially football, and participated in several friendly football and cricket ties.