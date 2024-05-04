IPL 2024: Irfan Pathan Criticises Hardik Pandya's Captaincy

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians on Friday faced their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing IPL season. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.



MI displayed a poor batting performance in the game and they are in 9th position in points table with just 3 wins in 11 games.Kolkata Knight Riders posted 169 on the board. Chasing 170, Mumbai Indians were bowled out for 145 with Suryakumar Yadav being the only batter who performed for the team by scoring 56 runs.Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was critical of Hardik Pandya's captaincy. In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Irfan criticised Hardik's decision of bringing Naman Dhir to bowl rather than the main bowlers when KKR were reduced to 57/5 and he believed that led to good partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey. Pathan said KKR could have been bowled out for 150 but they managed to get 169 on board."It's important for players to respect and accept the captain but it was not visible on field." he further added.Watch full video here: