Mumbai Indians likely to retain Rohit and Hardik!

After wide speculations claiming Rohit Sharma would part ways with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), new media reports suggest that the long association between Rohit and MI would continue.

Rohit Sharma, who is the most capped player for the five-time-champion team had also led the side in all the five finals.

After the surprising move by MI management to replace Rohit, arguably the most successful captain in IPL history with Hardik Pandya as the captain, shocked fans and experts alike. Fan outrage followed with reports stating a split in the MI camp surfaced online.

Many subsequent reports also claimed that Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah would leave the team before the start of next season.

However, according to the latest media reports the MI management has decided to retain all the star players including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Bumrah. It also revealed that the franchise might show interest in buying back Ishan Kishan at the mega auction, while keeping the RTM reserved for Tim David.

In addition, the Sunrisers Hyderabad who came very close to lifting the trophy last season are keen to maintain their core team. The Orange Army might retain Stars Klaasen for Rs 23 crore, Cummins for Rs 18 crore and Abhishek for Rs 14 crore, a report by ESPNCrickinfo stated.