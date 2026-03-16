Mumbai Indians Begin Preparatory Camp For IPL 2026

Mumbai: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday began training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which will start on March 28.

Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar were the first group of players to arrive for training.

The remainder of the squad, which includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Hardik Pandya, is expected to join the camp in the coming days as preparations build in intensity ahead of the tournament.

"There's always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We've got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in," MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

"Day one sets the tone for the entire campaign. We wanted everyone to feel the intent from the very first session, in how we train, how we prepare, and how we show up for each other. The first session is always exciting, but it's also the start of something serious and we know what we're building towards."

The session opened with a structured fitness and conditioning block, with the strength and conditioning team putting players through their paces with movement drills, agility work, and fitness assessments.

MI, who had reached the playoffs last season, will open their 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium.