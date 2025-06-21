Mujhe Bolte Rehna: Jaiswal's Viral Message to Gill During Their 129-Run Partnership

Leeds: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed his admiration for newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill following their crucial 129-run partnership on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley.

Jaiswal, who smashed a fluent 101 off 159 balls, lauded Gill's calmness and composure at the crease, describing their time together in the middle as "amazing."



Speaking at the post-day press conference, the 23-year-old left-hander said, "We have spoken a lot in the middle and we were just trying to make sure that we play session by session and try as many (runs) as we can get. Especially when there is a loose ball, we try to make sure that we put it in the right places." A video from the middle is going viral online, which shows Jaiswal's clear message for the Indian skipper. Gill rejects a single call from Jaiswal and rightly so. Realising the wrong call, Jaiswal says, "Mujhko bolte rehna. Meri adaat hai, aage jane ki."

When #YashasviJaiswal says “Run!” and #ShubmanGill is still deciding if it’s a good idea! 😂



