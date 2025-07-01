MS Dhoni's Application to Trademark Captain Cool Gets Accepted

New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni's application to trademark the phrase 'Captain Cool', which has been associated with him due to the calm demeanour that he maintains on the field, has been officially accepted and published by the Trademark Registry of India, according to ESPNcricinfo.





The trademark will be granted if any third party does not object within 120 days of the acceptance of the trademark, which was on June 16 this year. The trademark has been filed under the categories related to sports training, coaching, and the provision of sports training facilities and services.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni had applied in June 2023 but was informed by the registry that Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Private Limited had already registered the trademark 'Captain Cool'. In reply, Dhoni filed a rectification petition for the cited mark, alleging that the company was attempting to exploit his brand and the term's popularity.





"This is a case of bad faith registration on the part of the company, aimed at deceiving the public and unlawfully enriching themselves by trading on the name of a well-known individual, Dhoni stated in his application. The 43-year-old's application was accepted after at least four hearings.

Dhoni was last seen in action while leading the Chennai Super Kings in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He took over the captaincy midway through the tournament after designated skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, Chennai finished at the bottom of the table for the first time in 16 seasons, which summed up their disappointing season.





During his international stint, from lifting India's first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home and adding the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhani remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies. His leadership calmed the chaos, turning pressure into opportunity and dreams into triumphs.

Beyond captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183" against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format. With over 10,000 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 50.57, his legacy with the bat is as impactful as it is enduring.



Behind the stumps, Dhoni was a phenomenon. His lightning-fast stumpings and razor-sharp anticipation revolutionised wicketkeeping in limited-overs cricket. Overall, he boasts 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India.