MS Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame, 11th Indian Player To Join The List

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni on Monday was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for the year 2025.

The former India captain becomes the 11th Indian cricketer to join the prestigious list.

“Celebrated for his calm under pressure and unmatched tactical nous, but also a trailblazer in the shorter formats, MS Dhoni’s legacy as one of the game’s greatest finishers, leaders, and wicketkeepers has been honoured with his induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame,” the ICC said in a statement.

“With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals, and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni’s numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness, and longevity,” it further added.

Dhoni led Team India to victories in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Reacting to the honour, Dhoni said: “It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever.”

Along with Dhoni, Australia’s Matthew Hayden and South Africa’s Hashim Amla were also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for 2025.