MS Dhoni at 43: Still the best, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Speaking on Kuhl Fans Match Center Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Kane Williamson shared his thoughts on Rachin Ravindra’s innings and what impressed him the most: "His contribution was crucial, especially in the partnerships he built. Ruturaj played fluently, striking at 200 on a surface that wasn’t easy to bat on. However, the skill and temperament required on this wicket were exemplified by Rachin Ravindra. He anchored the innings and guided his team to victory, which was great to witness. It also served as a clear blueprint for Chennai at home."



Analysing Mumbai Indians’ performance, Navjot Singh Sidhu said: "Once you lose three or four early wickets in the first six overs, you’re already on the back foot. And they weren’t just 20-odd runs short; they were 30-40 runs short. That’s a gap you have to acknowledge. This is the 11th time they’ve lost their opening match, yet they have a history of bouncing back and winning tournaments—that’s their magic. They were without Hardik Pandya, which was a big setback, and missing Jasprit Bumrah was like losing both arms. Somewhere along the line, they made far too many mistakes.

Kane Williamson on Rohit Sharma’s Dismissals Against Left-Arm Pacers:* "It’s just the first match. Khaleel Ahmed has a real knack for taking early wickets in the powerplay, and that set the tone for the Chennai side. As for Rohit, he has faced a huge number of left-arm pacers throughout his career, and he will continue to play with freedom. There’s a long tournament ahead, and I’m excited to see how he goes. We’ll also see a lot of variety in conditions. Here in Chennai, batsmanship—getting through tricky phases—is crucial. But when they return to Wankhede, it will be a completely different challenge, with conditions that suit Rohit and his team’s style of play."

Navjot Singh Sidhu also shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni’s lightning quick stumping and contribution to the game:* "At 43 years old, he is still the best. He’s like old wine—getting better with time. Just look at his fitness. A wicketkeeper’s survival depends on it, and Dhoni’s technique, combined with his effortless execution, is remarkable. The respect he has earned over the years is simply astounding. It was the sweetest and most heartwarming sight when he walked up to young Vignesh, patted him on the back, and encouraged him. That kind of motivation is like premium gasoline—it fuels a player to overcome life’s toughest challenges. Somewhere down the line, Dhoni has won hearts. He has nothing left to prove, yet people don’t want him to leave the game. And I’d bet my life on one thing—he might just be the only cricketer who could still score a half-century for Chennai Super Kings at 50!"

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off against Rajasthan Royals in a gripping contest. Speaking about Ishan’s dominant performance, Sidhu said:* "It was a blitzkrieg! He absolutely decimated the opposition—pummelling them into submission. The greatest asset a batsman can have in T20 cricket is the ability to instil fear in the opposition. That’s what Sachin and Sehwag did. And somewhere down the line, Dhoni does it too. When a batter dominates like that, the opposition is left helpless, just watching. Ishan Kishan’s brilliance lies in how early he meets the ball, combined with his magical wrists. If you observe players like Virat Kohli, you’ll notice how the bottom hand plays a crucial role. Great players always have that fluid motion. Virat’s bottom hand comes into play from a different angle, and Kishan has mastered that technique too, including the scoop shot. But what makes Ishan Kishan truly special isn’t just his skill—it’s his attitude. The energy he exudes, his body language, and his confidence make all the difference. His attitude is electrifying and intimidates the opposition. He brings that ‘I’m coming for you’ approach, and that, to me, is truly special. I was deeply disappointed to see him injured after the game. I just hope he recovers quickly, sees the invisible, and conquers the impossible. I hope he stays strong and continues to shine in this tournament."