Royal Enfield Takes a Bold Step Forward with Launch of Electric Motorcycle



Royal Enfield, the premier Indian motorcycle brand known for its bold and appealing motorcycles that had elevated the Indian motorcycle game from the past 50 years with vehicles like the Classic 350, Bullet, Himalayan, Peppy-hunter 350 is the only strong competitor for 650cc segment "The continental GT 650". With this kind of a lineup, one wouldn't even expect in their wildest imagination that Royal Enfield entering into the electric market.

But, the brand which appealed to the hearts of many motorcycle enthusiasts not only in India, but also abroad, is keen to take to the next step in EV market.

Last year, the company had released a prototype model flying Flea C6 at the prestigious EICMA "Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori", which is one of the largest and also the prestigious motorcycle event held in Milan, Italy, where manufacturers reveal new models, prototype designs and also innovative technologies.

Later this year they also announced that what is to be their first EV motorcycle is set to be released in the Indian market this year.

Apparently the bike was also spotted in Chennai and also Ladakh which seems to be camouflaged and this also gave an assurance that the final version of this bike is trying to stay identical and similar to the prototype version which was at first revealed at EICMA.

Some of the important characteristic elements of this motorcycle include circular LED headlamp, exposed aluminum frame, belt drive for smooth riding experience, girder fork boasting "increased stability, controlled steering and also giving it a unique look". This motorcycle is also said to be arriving with a center stand.

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea c6 is a direct inspiration and also the reborn version of the original Flying Flea, a motorcycle which was designed for World War 2 paratroopers (1942-45). And the unique constituent of the old Flying Flea is it's Light-weight (56 kgs), making it easier to be parachuted straight into battle.

The RE Flying Flea C6 is categorized as a premium offering and it is certainly priced between the already existing 450 and 650cc Segments. However, an official release date has not been released but it is expected that this motorcycle is set to be launched in the upcoming months.





This article is written by Nag Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.