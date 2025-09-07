Red Bull Driver Max Verstappen Wins Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix

Monza (Italy): Max Verstappen claimed a dominant victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of title contenders and McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It was a first win since May for Verstappen and only his third of the season and capped a wonderful weekend at Monza for the four-time world champion, who had posted the fastest lap in Formula 1 history at the track on Saturday to claim pole position.

Norris was second to trim the gap to Piastri in the title race to 31 points. He had started the day 34 points behind the Australian driver.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton had solid performances at the team's home race. Cheered on by the passionate, red-clad tifosi, Leclerc finished fourth while Hamilton surged through the field at the start to cross the line in sixth.