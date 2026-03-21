India’s F1 Hopeful Atiqa Mir Is Bossing Boys On The Race Track

Dubai: India’s 11-year-old Formula-1 hopeful, Atiqa Mir, has surpassed expectations in her first year of karting in the age 12-14 category on the highly-competitive European circuit.

Racing remains a male dominated sport and boys older than Atiqa often try to “bully” her on track. With special talent and ability talent on her side, the first Indian to be backed by Formula 1 Academy doesn’t shy away from “bullying” them back in a wheel to wheel battle.

Fast tracked into the OKNJ junior category (age 12-14) from mini (8-12) considering her special talent, Atiqa has attracted plenty of attention in the paddock with her sizzling speed.

Not only is she the best performing Indian karter on the global stage, Atiqa is leaving the majority of the male pack behind in a heavily populated grid comprising up to 40 karts.

She began the season with a scorching P2 in qualifying of the WSK Super Masters before bagging a podium finish (classified third) in the European leg of the Champions of the Future Academy series in Valencia earlier this month,

While she is busy collecting laurels in the world of karting, the ultimate aim is to reach the pinnacle of motorsport — Formula 1 — where no woman has raced since 1992.

The Dubai-based racer from Jammu and Kashmir idolises four-time world champion Max Verstappen and perhaps that is the source of her fiery approach on track. “Motorsport being a mixed gender sport and being male dominated, that’s why many females are not in Formula 1 but belief and confidence will take me there one day,” said Atiqa, who is currently racing in Italy,

The on track bullying from the boys doesn’t bother Atiqa anymore. For her, gender has never been an issue in racing and her focus firmly remains on improving as a driver with every opportunity she gets in her blossoming career. “Well, sometimes they (boys) turn on me. Sometimes they brake check me, which is normal for everyone, I guess nowadays, because there’s no penalty in karting for a brake check. But sometimes they also hit me, but I think I learned how to deal with it over time,” she said referring to her intense on-track battles.

Atiqa comes from a racing family with her father Asir Mir being India’s first national karting champion and also a former Formula Asia Vice-Champion.

Asif never pushed her into motorsport. She got hooked on to the thrill of racing after watching the epic title showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“I didn't start because of my dad. And like, there was no such thing as having a dream to race in Formula One. I didn't really know about Formula One and stuff until like 2021. And I think the first race I actually watched on TV was the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021. And I remember seeing that overtake (from Verstappen). And it was so good. And it’s still in my mind. So I really get motivated by that,” she said.

Atiqa has a long way to go before she realises her Formula 1 dream but for now she is conquering the male bastion series by series.