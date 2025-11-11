Historic Pole And Podium For Atiqa Mir In F1 Academy-Backed COTFA Series

Abu Dhabi : Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir stormed to a historic pole position before finishing third on the podium in the opening round of the Formula 1 Academy backed COTFA UAE karting series here. The 10-year-old is the first Indian to be supported by Formula 1. Already part of the Champions of the Future Academy (COTFA) international series, Atiqa last month was picked by Formula 1 Academy for the two-round COTFA UAE championship.

With more eyeballs on this championship, there was additional pressure to deliver and Atiqa did not disappoint.

She clinched the pole position, becoming the first-ever female in the world to achieve this feat in COTFA mini class before adding a Heat win to a successful weekend. She capped off a memorable week by finishing third in the final.

Atiqa was coming into the weekend after a stellar October when she secured multiple podiums across championships including a race win at the RMC Championship.

"It was a great weekend for me speed wise, I got pole in qualifying. I wanted the win in the final but came away with 3rd, I will learn from this weekend and try and improve," said the fast learning racer from Jammu and Kashmir.

The COTFA series is run on equal equipment and engines to ensure a level playing field for all drivers, empowering the real talent to shine through. Asif Mir, Atiqa's father and India's first National Karting Champion, felt it was a mixed weekend despite the pole and podium.

"A bittersweet weekend. I thought we had the pace and track position to win. A bit disappointed but also mindful that if we are disappointed by 3rd in such a big race then we must be doing something right. Atiqa performed well all weekend and raced hard," he said.