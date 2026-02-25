MotoGP is Set To Return To India

Former MotoGP racer and owner of AVW Global, Karel Abraham, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government with the aim of bringing the legendary motorsport back to India.

Liberty Media, the new owner of MotoGP, has been actively exploring ways to expand the motorsport into different nations to attract a wider global audience. India was seen as a natural choice. Over the years, a strong culture around motorcycling and professional track racing has steadily grown across India.

AVW Global reportedly explored multiple venues across India, including the Sholavaram Race Track in Chennai and the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. However, the Buddh International Circuit in Noida was ultimately chosen. The reasons are clear — the circuit offers vast infrastructure and has already hosted a MotoGP race in 2023. Many riders praised the track for its fast and engaging layout.

In an interview, Karel Abraham emphasized that India is a market with enormous potential. He stated that hosting MotoGP again would not only boost business opportunities but also inspire and nurture young talent. According to him, events like this give could pave the way for Indian racers to compete at the MotoGP.

Manoj Kumar Singh, CEO of the State Transformation Commission, Government of Uttar Pradesh said that AVW Global will help bring motorcycle racing back to Uttar Pradesh in a truly professional aspect.

Why Was MotoGP Cancelled After 2023?

MotoGP was not held in India after 2023 due to financial complictaions and also unsupportive weather conditions.

Although riders appreciated track, they also faced operational difficulties due to extreme heat and humidity during the event. Additionally, the original promoter, Fairstreet Sports, reportedly failed to clear the hosting fees owed to MotoGP’s rights holders. This financial setback ultimately led to the cancellation of the 2024 race, despite an earlier agreement that extended the event’s hosting rights until 2027.

This Article is written by Nag Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy interning with Deccan Chronicle.