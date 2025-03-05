Mother-Son Duo Sets Open Water Swimming Record

: In an unprecedented feat of endurance, resilience, and sheer willpower, Queenie Victoria and her son, Stephen Kumar, have etched their names into the annals of open water swimming history! This dynamic mother-son duo has become the first-ever relay team to successfully complete the formidable Vagator to Candolim swim, a daunting open-sea challenge requiring supreme skill, mental fortitude, and synchronized teamwork.This historic endeavor was sanctioned and conducted under the stringent regulations of the Open Water Swimming Academy (OWS Academy), a World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) certified event—adding an extra layer of global prestige to their monumental accomplishment.Braving the vast, untamed waters of the Arabian Sea, battling through powerful currents, unpredictable tides, and the relentless elements, Queenie and Stephen defied the limits of human endurance to make history. Their groundbreaking achievement not only establishes them as pioneers of Indian open water swimming but also showcases the unbreakable strength of familial bonds in extreme sports.The swim was meticulously piloted by Subodh Sule, ensuring the athletes navigated safely and strategically through the challenging waters. Observed by Surjeet Dadiala Adding to the official significance, Director Mrs. Pavitra Poilkar has confirmed the preliminary success of this record-breaking relay. A detailed investigation and evidence verification process will follow to cement their place in the sport’s history books.This extraordinary accomplishment is more than just a swim—it is an epoch-making moment in Indian sports, a testament to the rising power of Indian endurance athletes on the world stage, and an unwavering message that no goal is beyond reach when courage and commitment collide.