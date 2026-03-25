Mohamed Salah to Leave Liverpool, Shares Farewell Message To Fans

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the club said Tuesday, after nine years at Anfield in which he has established himself as one of its greatest ever players. Liverpool said Salah has “reached an agreement” to leave the team before his contract was due to expire.

“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity,” Liverpool said, “to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.” The Egyptian winger has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League title there since joining from Roma in 2017. Mohamed Salah also posted a message to Liverpool supporters as he announced he will leave the club at the end of the 2025-26 season. The Egyptian forward shared the video on his social channels, where he thanked his fans for their support and what it means for him to be a part of the Liverpool football club.

