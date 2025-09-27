Modi Hails World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi

India is proud to be hosting the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as the mega sporting event began here.In a post on X, he said, "A warm welcome and best wishes to all participants. This tournament celebrates human determination and spirit. May this tournament inspire a more inclusive and vibrant sporting culture across the world."

Some of the globe's best para athletes, including blade runners, prosthetic jumpers and wheelchair-bound competitors, will be showcasing their grit and resilience on the sporting field during the biggest ever World Para Athletics Championships.

India, a rising power in para sports, including para athletics, has rolled out top-class facilities for the 12th edition of the showpiece, which will run till October 5 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With 2,200 athletes and officials from 104 countries participating in the nine-day showpiece, the New Delhi edition is the biggest in history, with India joining Qatar (2015), UAE (2019) and Japan (2024) as the fourth nation to host the prestigious event.



