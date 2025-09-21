Mithun Manhas Set to Take Charge as Next BCCI President

New Delhi: Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas is set to become the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). With the deadline for filing nominations for board positions closing on Sunday, Manhas' name has emerged as the only one for the top post, which has remained vacant since Roger Binny stepped down in August, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, had served in the position in an interim capacity since.

