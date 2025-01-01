Mitchell Starc will push through the rib injury: Carey

Sydney: Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey believes pace spearhead Mitchell Starc will "push through" the pain of a rib injury to play the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series here beginning on Friday.The 34-year-old left-hand quick's fitness remains the primary worry for the hosts after he battled through sore ribs from day three of the Boxing Day Test but still managed to bowl effectively with help from the team's physios.

"He'll be fine. He will push through," Carey told the media here on Wednesday.

The Australian selectors will likely take a call on Starc's fitness closer to the Test but Carey said he had no concerns whatsoever about his teammate's fitness.

"I've played with Starcy (Mitchell Starc) for a long time now and he is one of the toughest cricketers that I've played with. He'll grimace and grab his rib without a doubt at times but he'll be ready for the contest."

A victory or a draw in the fifth Test here is paramount for the hosts as it will help them regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

However, if India win the game, they will retain the trophy, winning the series for a record-extending fifth straight time.

If Starc were to be rested, fellow pacer Jhye Richardson would likely be called in as his replacement.

The 28-year-old last played a Test in December 2021, taking five second-innings wickets in the pink-ball Ashes clash against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Asked about the prospect of getting a call-up, Richardson told 'cricket.com.au' that he was not thinking too much about the selection.

"It's hard to think about that (prospect of playing the next Test). You can't spend too much energy wondering about what's going to happen with selections.

"(I'm) trying to not think about it too much but if the opportunity arises, I'll do my best to grab it."