Mir Clinches Highest Female Qualifying Position in COTFA Series

Al Ain: Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir outpaced a battery of world class male drivers to qualify fourth in the COTFA international karting series, the highest finish for a female in the championship's history.

With the series supported by Formula 1 Academy, it was the perfect stage for Atiqa to showcase her rare talent and the 11-year-old did that with an unprecedented fourth place in qualifying of the mini category before finishing in the same position in the final on Day 1.

The Formula 1 Academy and Akcel GP backed driver missed the podium spot by just 0.07 seconds, a testament to the highly competitive nature of the grid.

In the final on Day 2, Atiqa came up with another impressive effort in qualifying, setting the fifth fastest time.

She was in podium contention for majority of the race. A daring overtake on the last lap put her in fourth place and with a podium at stake, Atiqa understandably pushed herself to the limit, leading to a loss of three places. She still managed to finish a creditable seventh out of 28 drivers.

"Some tough racing this week with top drivers. I had good pace through both days and was able to deliver the results in qualy and the Finals. Scored good haul of championship points. Looking forward to the season finale next week," said Atiqa, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

Her father Asif Mir, a former Formula Asia vice-champion, was a pleased after a productive weekend.

"Super performance by Atiqa this week. She delivered consistent performances against worlds best drivers and beat them as well. It is an encouragement and reward for all the hard work we have put in over the last few months. Will keep working and improving her."

The season finale of the Champions of the Future Academy (COTFA) series will take place in Al Forsan next week.