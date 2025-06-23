Mind Games: Rishabh Pant's Masterstroke to Dismiss Ben Stokes

After losing England's overnight centurion Ollie Pope, skipper Ben Stokes joined Harry Brook in the middle and looked determined to deliver on Day 3 of the first Test against India at Leeds on Sunday.

He anchored a 50-ball innings with three boundaries to score 20 runs, which is a little unusual for his style of batting.

However, Rishabh Pant had his second catch of the day when Mohammed Siraj's wobbly fuller delivery found skipper Ben Stokes nicking one

Before that Pope chased a widish delivery from Prasidh Krishna to be caught by Rishabh Pant behind stumps.

Stokes losing his focus was not just random and the India's vice-captain has his role to play.

During the 63rd over, Pant took a dig at Stokes for letting go of a delivery by calling him "sensible Stokesy!" Exactly six deliveries later the English test captain went chasing a good length outside off delivery only to nick it into Pant's gloves.

"Sensible, Stokesy!" 😁



Peak mind games, peak Rishabh-Panti, peak Test Cricket! 🥶



ICYMI, watch @RishabhPant17's ploy that eventually dismissed the English skipper #BenStokes! 🙌#ENGvIND 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE NOW | Streaming on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/SIJ5ri9N8a pic.twitter.com/PdSNTCMZBz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 22, 2025

The video clip of the incident was shared on social media platform by official streaming partner Star Sports with a caption, "peak mind games, peak Rishabh-Panti, peak Test cricket" , which went viral.



Netizens responded with comments like "Typical Rishabh Pant things," "He really gets on your nerves."