Might Be Last Chance for Aussie People to See Rohit, Virat Playing Here: Pat Cummins

The excitement is building as all eyes turn to the Toughest Rivalry, with India preparing for its highly anticipated tour of Australia 2025, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning with the first one-dayer on October 19. The series takes on even greater significance as it marks the return of India legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, Australia star Pat Cummins reflected on his team’s unforgettable 2023 ICC World Cup triumph in Ahmedabad, the enduring legacy of Rohit and Virat, and the anticipation surrounding these iconic clashes.

Speaking exclusively to JioHotstar ahead of the series, Australian star cricketer Pat Cummins reminisced about memories of the 2023 ICC World Cup triumph:

“Winning the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023 in Ahmedabad, in front of a huge crowd, will always be one of my best memories. It was so much fun doing it with such a great bunch of teammates. We just really enjoyed ourselves and had a lot of fun throughout that tournament. We didn’t try to get overawed by the moment. We just wanted to win. If we didn’t, we would have been fine with that because we played with joy and freedom. So many great memories came from that moment.”

On the significance of facing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli:

“Virat and Rohit have been part of almost every Indian side for the last 15 years, so this might be the last chance for the Australian public to see them playing out here. They’ve obviously been champions of the game for India and are always very well supported. Whenever we play them, the crowd gets loud.”

On his absence from the upcoming white-ball series against India:

“It’s a shame to miss the white-ball series against India. I think the crowds are going to be huge. There’s already a lot of excitement built up here in Australia. So, whenever you miss a game, it’s disappointing. But missing a big series like this is always a bit harder to take.”



On Australia's approach in the upcoming ODI series:



“It’s three matches you want to win, but it’s also about giving exposure to the younger guys coming through, particularly those who weren’t part of the last World Cup. The goal is to try and play them, see what they can do, and make sure that once we get close to the World Cup, we know what our 15-man squad is going to be and that we’re well placed.”

On Mitchell Starc’s retirement from T20 international cricket:

“I knew it was on Starkey’s mind for a little while, retiring from T20s. Playing all three formats is tough. He’s a couple of years older than me and has played 100 Test matches as well, quite a few more than I have. He wants to prioritize Test cricket. He’s had a fantastic T20 career, and there are plenty of other guys who, while they may not do exactly what Starkey did, can step in and fill his shoes.”