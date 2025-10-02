Messi Breaks Silence on India Tour, Shares Excitement on Revisit

Kolkata: Lionel Messi on Thursday confirmed his participation in the much-anticipated GOAT Tour of India 2025, calling it an "honour" to revisit the "passionate football nation" country where he last played 14 years ago."

It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago -- the fans were fantastic.

"India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game," Messi said in an official statement.

The organisers had already unveiled the itinerary on August 15, and Messi's statement on Thursday marked the first time the football icon himself confirmed the visit.

Messi will begin his whirlwind four-city tour in Kolkata on December 13 before travelling to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The trip will end with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

During the tour, the Argentine superstar will headline concerts, meet-and-greet sessions, food festivals, football masterclasses, and even a padel exhibition at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

In Kolkata, Messi's event will be held at Salt Lake Stadium which was also confirmed on Thursday.

The stadium will host the legend for the second time this time in the "GOAT Concert' and "GOAT Cup' on December 13, where Messi is expected to share the field with Indian icons Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia and Leander Paes.

Organisers are also planning a 25-foot-high mural to be unveiled during Durga Puja festivities, along with the inauguration of Messi's biggest-ever statue. Tickets for the events are expected to start from Rs 3,500.

This will be Messi's first visit to India since 2011, when he captained Argentina in a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Promoter Satadru Dutta, who secured the authorisation earlier this year after meetings with Messi and his father, has promised a spectacle blending Indian and Argentine culture.

A food and tea festival in Kolkata will highlight Messi's fondness for Argentine made tea, with a special Assam fusion.

In Mumbai, Messi will also attend the 'Padel GOAT Cup' and participate in a celebrity line-up that could include Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Bollywood stars.

Security arrangements are expected to be unprecedented, with both Messi's team and local authorities involved.

Messi in Kerala too in November?

Even as Messi prepares for his December commitments, the Argentina national football team has included India in its schedule for a November FIFA international window.

The Lionel Scaloni-coached world champions are set to play a friendly in Kerala between November 10-18, though the opponents and venue are yet to be finalised.

If that visit goes ahead, it could mean Messi making two trips to India within two months. However, it remains to be seen whether the 38-year-old forward will feature in the Kerala match.

"I will be surprised if the legendary footballer comes twice in a month. However, it is most likely that the Argentina team minus Messi may come to play in Kerala," a source in the state said.

The November friendly will be part of three games during the window, with the other two scheduled in Angola.

"The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendly windows in the remainder of 2025," the AFA had said in its statement.

"The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, from the 10th to the 18th of November, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined)," it added.

Messi, an Olympic gold medallist and 2022 World Cup-winning captain, continues to attract unprecedented fanfare worldwide, and his December tour is expected to be one of the biggest football-related events ever staged in India.