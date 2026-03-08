 Top
Home » Sports

Mercedes' George Russell Wins Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix 2026

Sports
8 March 2026 11:10 AM IST

The pole-sitting Briton took the chequered flag by 2.974secs in a race that tested the sport's new-look cars for the first time in competitive conditions.

Mercedes George Russell Wins Formula 1s Australian Grand Prix 2026
x
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday. (AP Photo)
Melbourne: George Russell kept his cool to win a frantic season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday from Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third.
The pole-sitting Briton took the chequered flag by 2.974secs in a race that tested the sport's new-look cars for the first time in competitive conditions.
( Source : AFP )
George Russell Australian Grand Prix 2026 Kimi Antonelli 
Australia 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X