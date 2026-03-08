Mercedes' George Russell Wins Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix 2026
The pole-sitting Briton took the chequered flag by 2.974secs in a race that tested the sport's new-look cars for the first time in competitive conditions.
Melbourne: George Russell kept his cool to win a frantic season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday from Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third.
( Source : AFP )
