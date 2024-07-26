Meet the youngest swimmer in Indian contingent for Paris Olympics 2024

Hyderabad: Dhinidhi Desinghu, a 14-year-old swimmer from Bengaluru, is the youngest in the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024. The teenager will compete in the 200 meter freestyle division on a universality quota.

However, the young girl was once scared of water and even after learning to swim she had issues with pressure. "It was not easy even after she got comfortable with water, Dhinidhi had trouble handling the pressure," her mother told the Indian Express.

The young girl was six years when she first joined her swimming classes and it was not easy for her. It was their parents decision to make her join some sort of sport because she was unable to talk until the age of three and after that she grew scared to approach other people. But Dhinidhi has overcome the challenges and she is now the youngest swimmer (female) to win seven national gold medals.

Her mother, Jesitha attributed Dhinidhi's transition from an under-pressure swimmer to a medal winner to a State-level open competition in Mangalore.

"After That, she never had any problems with undue pressure before a competition," Jesitha told Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Paris La Defense Arena will be the venue for the Swimming events for the Paris Olympics 2024, World's top swimmers including Dhinidhi Desinghu will take part in the Paris Games from July 26 to August 11.