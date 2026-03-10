Reading the Stadium: DJ Kiara on Powering Energy of T20 World Cup

When tens of thousands of cricket fans erupt in celebration inside a stadium, the roar often carries a rhythm. Somewhere behind the scenes, a DJ is shaping that energy, reading the mood of the crowd and amplifying the drama of the game. At the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, that role belongs to Khushboo Wadhwani, better known as DJ Kiara, the only Indian female artist performing at the tournament.

That love for cricket eventually merged with her career in music in an unexpected way. Her entry into stadium entertainment began when she was selected as the official DJ for the Gujarat Titans during IPL 2024. The selection process, she recalls, went far beyond musical ability. “They asked me a very important question. Do you understand cricket? Because you cannot just play music. You have to watch the game and perform along with it.”

For the 28 year old artist, the journey to this moment has been as dynamic as the music she plays. Long before she stepped behind a console at cricket stadiums, Kiara trained in Kathak. “I was always a cricket enthusiast. My elder brother is a big cricket fan, so since childhood I have been watching the game. Not with any intention of working in it, but I always loved it,” she says.

The experience transformed how she approached DJing. Unlike a nightclub where the music is the centrepiece, a cricket stadium demands a completely different mindset.

“In a club, people come there to party and the music is the centre of the night,” Kiara explains. “But in a stadium, the centre is the game and the cricketers playing it. My intention is always to enhance the experience of cricket without disturbing it.”

That means operating with intense precision. Every track, every pause and every beat must align with the rhythm of the match. “You have to be one hundred percent accurate. If the bowler begins his run up, the music must stop immediately. Whatever people hear on television from the stadium is also coming from the DJ console.”

The scale of the audience makes the task even more complex. From Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kiara has performed before crowds that can exceed one lakh people.

“When you perform at a stadium, you are not making eye contact with the crowd. So you rely on years of experience to understand what a generic crowd will respond to. You choose songs that everyone can recognise, sing along to and celebrate with.”

Preparation plays a huge role. Kiara builds extensive playlists tailored for every possible match situation. “I prepare for everything. Motivational tracks, dance tracks, regional songs and even music for quieter moments when the game becomes serious. I like to be over prepared,” she asserts.

Some of her favourite moments happen before the match even begins. “There is a time before the game when the players are practising near the pitch and I play motivational mixes. Sometimes a player looks back from training and nods as if to say that is a great mix. Those moments are really special.”

Beyond the spectacle, Kiara’s presence at the tournament reflects a gradual shift in an industry that has long been male dominated. “Earlier there were very few women involved in this space. But in the last few years more women are entering because people are beginning to trust our decisions and our work.”