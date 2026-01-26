Mazda Races to Two Titles in Pune

After a whole year of abstaining from participation, Mazdayar is back at it, annexing two wins at the Pune round of the Indian National Autocross Championship. Mazdayar ruled the roost in the INAC 3 Open category and the INAC 2 Upto 1450cc category. Mazdayar drove the AutoHaus Suzuki Swift to victory.

“The whole of 2025 was spent organising our new series, Precision Play. Besides the series, we had numerous experience events for many brands at our track, Precision Territory. Amidst all this, there was really no opportunity to participate. I can safely say a whole year off the track had me let it all loose onto Nanoli Speedway today to add two more trophies to the ever increasing collection”, said Mazdayar.

