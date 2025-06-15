Markram's WTC Final Century: Pietersen Calls It South Africa's Best Ever

Speaking on Cricket Live, JioStar experts Dale Steyn, Matthew Hayden, Sanjay Bangar, and Kevin Pietersen, along with South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, reflected on the significance of South Africa’s historic ICC World Test Championship Final win over Australia along with other key aspects of the game and the now-concluded WTC cycle.





JioStar expert Dale Steyn praised South Africa’s consistency, resilience, and deep respect for their long-standing rivalry with Australia:

“From the start of this World Test Championship cycle, South Africa knew they had to win a certain number of games to make it to the final — and they did that, winning seven in a row, regardless of the opposition. It doesn’t matter who you’re up against, anyone who’s played Test cricket will tell you that winning even a single Test match is never easy. To win seven consecutively, earn a spot in the final, and then go on to get over the line today — that’s absolutely huge. These are two massive teams. They've been fierce rivals for years. Australia commands a lot of respect from every South African cricketer for all that they’ve achieved, especially their world titles. So South Africa knew this was going to be one of their toughest tests.”

*Dale Steyn highlighted the crowd support at Lord’s, key individual performances, and the significance of finally securing a long-awaited ICC trophy:*

“I felt like the support at Lord’s — especially from the English fans — was in South Africa’s favour too. Maybe it had a little to do with the Ashes rivalry, but that backing helped. This was a massive game and the team played incredibly well. It was a perfectly structured Test match — when it mattered, the biggest names stood up. KG Rabada with the wickets, Pat Cummins delivering too, Mitchell Starc with wickets and runs, Aiden Markram contributing late, and Temba Bavuma steering the side home. It was a fantastic final, I’m just thrilled for South Africa — they've finally won a trophy they’ve been chasing for a long time."

JioStar expert Matthew Hayden reflected on the historic significance of Lord’s and praised South Africa’s resilience and key breakthroughs:

"The legacy of Australian cricket — its results and performances in ICC events — shows how much this team thrives on the big stage. I honestly can't even remember the last time Australia lost at Lord's; it’s been something like 22 years of dominance here. So, for this South African side, which is relatively inexperienced compared to Australia at this stage in the World Test Championship cycle, this result is phenomenal. Take someone like Lungi Ngidi — virtually unplayable in the first innings, and then in the second, when it mattered most, he came in and dismissed Steve Smith. That moment was huge. Smith is such an iconic presence in the Australian setup, and from there, South Africa just kept rolling. That’s what finals are all about — finding a way."

JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar praised Aiden Markram’s match-winning hundred in the ICC World Test Championship Final:

“All the hard work pays off when you start to settle in, like Markram did once he found his rhythm and began playing those fluent strokes. And then, everything starts to shift in your favour. Regardless of the opponent’s reputation, belief in yourself and in the team makes the real difference. This South African unit truly believed in their collective strength — not just as individuals. Markram was the face of that belief. But what drives such performances is the camaraderie in the dressing room. When Markram asked Bavuma to stay with him at the crease no matter what, and Bavuma did just that — it shows the strength of their bond. In the end, these moments bring out a superhero — and today, that superhero was Markram, and deservedly so.”

JioStar expert Kevin Pietersen lauded Aiden Markram’s stunning century in the second innings:

“Probably the best innings any South African batter has ever played in Test match cricket. It might not go down as the most attacking or entertaining if you look back at South Africa’s Test history — but when you factor in the expectation, the stage, and the pressure after failing in the first innings, it was extraordinary. Whether you're a batter or a bowler, when your country is counting on you and you have to deliver — that pressure is immense. He lost Rickelton early, yet still went on to produce something truly magnificent. It’s hard to even describe the kind of pressure he was under.”

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada hailed Aiden Markram’s composure and dominance under pressure:

"Aiden is a big-match player. The way he held his ground with such resolve — it was remarkable to watch. His presence, the way he dominated his space, and stuck to his game plan without wavering was just brilliant. You still had to bat really well on that pitch — it wasn’t one where you could afford to be loose. They were setting off-side traps, leg-side traps, but he navigated all of it throughout his innings.”